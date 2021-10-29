Fetty Wap‘s Rolling Loud show didn’t go how he had anticipated, to say the least. Earlier today, we reported that the 30-year-old was arrested at Citi Field in New York, and now, more details about the incident have been released.

According to ABC7NY, the New Jersey native was part of a group of six people who were arrested at the event. Kavaughn Wiggins, Brian Sullivan, brothers Robert and Anthony Leonardi, and NJ correction officer Anthony Cyntje were all taken into custody after being charged with conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances.

The article also notes that 5 out of the 6 members of the group (including Fetty) face charges for using firearms in connection with drug trafficking. The rapper was reportedly ordered detained pending trial.

United States Attorney Breon Peace has been quoted saying, “As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives.”

Peace then shared that he will be working “nonstop with our law enforcement partners to keep our neighborhoods safe from the scourge of dangerous.” If Fetty and his fellow drug distribution ring members are convicted, they could face the maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The news is particularly devastating for fans of the “679” rapper who were hoping to see a comeback after the release of his new album earlier this month, The Butterfly Effect.

Check back in with HNHH for the latest updates on all of your favourite artists.

[Via]