New Jersey-based rapper Fetty Wap is currently in a very tough spot. A few weeks ago, Fetty was set to perform new songs from his album The Butterfly Effect at Rolling Loud in New York City, but he was arrested by the feds upon his arrival at the stadium. He was ultimately charged with dealing heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs, as well as carrying and using firearms. Fetty was released on a $500K bond, and he faces life in prison if he's convicted to the fullest extent of the law.

For the first time since his arrest, Fetty has broken his silence, speaking about the potential of spending the rest of his life behind bars in a new post on Instagram.



Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images

"Loyalty can be both a great trait and a deadly one... choose wisely with who you stand with but never change what you stand for Never bend Never Fold," wrote the rapper. "Head up like a nose bleed #ImOnBorrowedTime if it ain’t life it ain’t forever I’ll be back better wiser and smarter."

From the sounds of it, Fetty expects to spend some time in prison for his alleged crimes. But as he says, if it's not life, it's not forever. He's already got his eyes glued on his return, and he's thinking positively for when this situation fades away.

What do you think of Fetty's message? We will continue to keep you up-to-date on his legal case.



