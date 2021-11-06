After being arrested prior to his Rolling Loud appearance in New York weeks ago, Fetty Wap is once again a free man. The New Jersey rapper was scheduled to perform on Thursday, October 28, but news surfaced the Fetty was detained on several charges related to weapons and drug trafficking. Five others were also arrested alongside the rapper including Kavaughn Wiggins, Brian Sullivan, brothers Robert and Anthony Leonardi, and New Jersey correction officer Anthony Cyntje.

We previously reported on the incident as Fetty stands accused of dealing heroin and fentanyl, and while it was reportedly intended for him to remain incarcerated until his trial, CNN reports that the rapper has been released on bond.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The outlet states that Fetty posted his $500K bond and has since been released, but under heavy guard.

US District Judge Joanna Seybert approved his release with conditions including: GPS monitoring, random drug testing, that he surrender his passport and receive approval before traveling, according to John Marzulli, a spokesman with the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

United States Attorney Breon Peace reportedly said of the case, “As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives.”

It is unclear when Fetty Wap is scheduled to return to court.

[via][via]