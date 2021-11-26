Following Fetty Wap's comments this week during an interview with Fat Joe about "falling back" from music because of depression and other factors, the CEO of his label RGF Productions has called him out, accusing him of lying about paying for his bail, as well as manufacturing his entire persona as a "street dude."

Nitt Da Gritt, the CEO of RGF Productions, took to social media to diss Fetty Wap, taking fans by surprise as it was perceived that their relationship was fine.



Sharing a memory from 2016 on Facebook about "staying down" and "staying quiet," Nitt Da Gritt said, "I'm not ever stayin down or stayin quiet again... #ThisMyShit #JerseyBoyWithStripes ..... I don't even look at them n***as as opps lol .. just old miserable and goofy... Lying bout paying my bail who does that? ... n***a you picked a side stay on it ... you ain't welcomed over here no more ... that's word to my daughter."

He took even more shots on Instagram, adding, "Hey 'Mr.Delusional' @fettywap1738 I Never said I paid for your lawyer but I did send one up there just in case you needed one but you had it covered! And if I’m miserable your 'DELUSIONAL' bc you not a street n***a, trap n***a, hustler or none of the above and your definitely not from 12th Ave you wasn’t even a little sprinkle of that #fettycap #173fake."



Fetty Wap has not directly addressed his comments, but he did share a new picture on Instagram with the caption saying, "Stop tryna fix what was meant to be broken … Stay Focused … no distraction."

