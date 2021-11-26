Remedy Rounds Up Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck & More For "Crazy 8's" Video

Remedy's "Crazy 8's" video is a star-studded event.

Remedy's new album Remedy Meets Wu-Tang is a message to the world that he, the Wu-Tang Clan, and all other Wu-Tang affiliates can still spit with the best of them. The 14-song, 43-minute record is a masterclass in Wu-Tang's signature, 90s sound, but with the context of the last three decades. From records like "Death Defying" and "The Pulpit" to Remedy's album-ending solo cut, "Never Again," Remedy Meets Wu-Tang is a time capsule from hip hop's greatest era, and no track embodies the spirit of the album like "Crazy 8's."

In the brand-new visuals for "Crazy 8's," Remedy and seven of his closest rap acquaintances body every second of the record's Danny Caiazzo-produced instrumental, and in front of a plain, white background, make sure that all the attention is squarely on them. Spitting verse after verse after verse, Remedy and the Wu-Tang crew bring the energy to back up their menacing bars, and come together for one of 2021's most iconic music videos.

Check out the video for Remedy's "Crazy 8's" and let us know what you think down in the comments.