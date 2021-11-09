Remedy
- NewsMethod Man & Cappadonna Join Remedy On "The Recipe"Remedy teams with Meth and Cappadonna for a highlight off of his new project. By Aron A.
- NewsRemedy Locks In With Ghostface Killah On "Modern Day Miracle"Ghostface Killah and Remedy team up to kick off "Remedy Meets Wu-Tang." By Aron A.
- NewsRemedy Rounds Up Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck & More For "Crazy 8's" VideoRemedy's "Crazy 8's" video is a star-studded event. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsRemedy Links Up With Wu-Tang Clan For New Album "Remedy Meets Wu-Tang"Remedy's newest solo album is like a time machine. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsRemedy Previews New Album With Wu-Tang Group Cut "Crazy 8's"Remedy follows up "The Pulpit" with another Wu-Tang group effort on "Crazy 8's" By Taylor McCloud
- NewsRemedy Enlists Ghostface Killah, Cappadonna & Conway The Machine For "The Pulpit"The second single off Remedy's upcoming album "Remedy Meets Wu-Tang" By Taylor McCloud