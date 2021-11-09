mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Remedy Enlists Ghostface Killah, Cappadonna & Conway The Machine For "The Pulpit"

Taylor McCloud
November 09, 2021 12:17
The Pulpit
Remedy Feat. Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah & Conway The Machine

The second single off Remedy's upcoming album "Remedy Meets Wu-Tang"


Longtime Wu-Tang Clan affiliate, Remedy, has announced his new album will hit digital streaming platforms on November 26. 

Remedy Meets Wu-Tang, Remedy's first solo album, boasts features from Wu-Tang members on nearly every track. And in following up the Inspectah Deck-assisted "Death Defying," the first single off Remedy Meets Wu-Tang, the "Never Again" rapper is back with another album cut, this time dropping off "The Pulpit."


With feature verses from Cappadonna and Ghostface Killah, as well as Conway the Machine, "The Pulpit" is a dark, grimy track reminiscent of hip-hop's golden age. Connecting Buffalo to Staten Island, "The Pulpit" is another "Griselda-Wu" crossover for fans of New York hip-hop to hang over their mantle. 

At just over three minutes, the record is a bar-spitting clinic, and a preview of what's to come on Remedy's Remedy Meets Wu-Tang. 

Quotable Lyrics
Hip-hop's holiest gunning soloist
Sun unloading clips
The remedy you're left with sudden loneliness
My condolences

Check out "The Pulpit" below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

Remedy Cappadonna Ghostface Killah Conway The Machine wu-tang Wu-Tang Clan new music new track new single
