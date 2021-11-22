Remedy Previews New Album With Wu-Tang Group Cut "Crazy 8's"

Remedy first appeared on Wu-Tang Killa Bees: The Swarm in 1998 and has been closely linked to the Staten Island supergroup ever since.

Nearly two-and-a-half decades since that first appearance, Remedy is on the precipice of releasing his first solo album, Remedy Meets Wu-Tang.

And just days before Remedy Meets Wu-Tang is released to the masses, the "Never Again" rapper is back with yet another single from his upcoming record.

Following "Death Defying" and "The Pulpit," "Crazy 8's" is a window into what Remedy Meets Wu-Tang is going to sound and feel like.

With Remedy spitting alongside Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Solomon Childs and Street Life, "Crazy 8's" is the definition of a group cut. Over Danny Caiazzo production reminiscent of a time when Wu-Tang was the biggest thing in hip hop, Remedy leads the way and hands the baton down the line to the rest of the Wu. Like many of the tracks on Remedy Meets Wu-Tang, "Crazy 8's" is classic Wu-Tang, and is a preview of what's to come on Remedy's November 26 release date.

Quotable Lyrics

Intense like the poison of a cobra

You hear the fat lady singin' and it's over

Domination, David and Goliath

You can't see the truth when you biased

Check out "Crazy 8's" below and let us know what you think down in the comments.