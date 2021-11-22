mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Remedy Previews New Album With Wu-Tang Group Cut "Crazy 8's"

Taylor McCloud
November 22, 2021 12:32
Crazy 8's
Remedy Feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Street Life & Solomon Childs

Remedy follows up "The Pulpit" with another Wu-Tang group effort on "Crazy 8's"


Remedy first appeared on Wu-Tang Killa Bees: The Swarm in 1998 and has been closely linked to the Staten Island supergroup ever since.

Nearly two-and-a-half decades since that first appearance, Remedy is on the precipice of releasing his first solo album, Remedy Meets Wu-Tang


And just days before Remedy Meets Wu-Tang is released to the masses, the "Never Again" rapper is back with yet another single from his upcoming record. 

Following "Death Defying" and "The Pulpit," "Crazy 8's" is a window into what Remedy Meets Wu-Tang is going to sound and feel like.

With Remedy spitting alongside Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Solomon Childs and Street Life, "Crazy 8's" is the definition of a group cut. Over Danny Caiazzo production reminiscent of a time when Wu-Tang was the biggest thing in hip hop, Remedy leads the way and hands the baton down the line to the rest of the Wu. Like many of the tracks on Remedy Meets Wu-Tang, "Crazy 8's" is classic Wu-Tang, and is a preview of what's to come on Remedy's November 26 release date. 

Quotable Lyrics
Intense like the poison of a cobra
You hear the fat lady singin' and it's over
Domination, David and Goliath
You can't see the truth when you biased

Check out "Crazy 8's" below and let us know what you think down in the comments. 

Remedy Ghostface Killah Method Man Inspectah Deck Masta Killa Cappadonna Street Life Solomon Childs remedy meets wu-tang new single new music new track new song
Remedy Previews New Album With Wu-Tang Group Cut "Crazy 8's"
