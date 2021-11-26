Remedy Links Up With Wu-Tang Clan For New Album "Remedy Meets Wu-Tang"

Staten Island rapper Remedy first appeared alongside the Wu-Tang Clan on the 1998 album Wu Tang Killa Bees: The Swarm and has worked with hip hop's most famous super group for more than two decades.

Executive producing albums for Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna and Ghostface Killah, and appearing in RZA's Domestic Violence film, Remedy has remained close with Wu-Tang and over the last couple of weeks, the "Never Again" rapper announced his new album Remedy Meets Wu-Tang, and followed up the announcement with a trio of singles.

"Death Defying," "The Pulpit" and "Crazy 8's" featured a handful of Wu-Tang artists (as well as Griselda's Conway The Machine) and perfectly previewed the rest of Remedy Meets Wu-Tang. With production from Danny Caiazzo and Remedy himself, the 14-track, 43-minute album is a time machine back to when Wu-Tang was the biggest thing in hip hop. With Remedy leading the way, and Deck, RZA, Cappadonna, Ghostface, Conway, Method Man, Masta Killa, Solomon Childs, Street Life, Shyheim, Killah Priest and Trife Diesel adding verses to nearly every track, Remedy Meets Wu-Tang is a masterclass in how to perfect their signature 90s sound within the context of 2021.

Remedy Meets Wu-Tang Tracklist

1. Modern Day Miracle (feat. Ghostface Killah)

2. Death Defying (feat. Inspectah Deck)

3. Sparrow

4. The Pulpit (feat. Ghostface Killah, Conway The Machine & Cappadonna)

5. Crazy 8's (feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Solomon Childs & StreetLife)

6. Supreme Intellect (feat. RZA)

7. To Say The Least

8. Greatness — Killa Bee Legacy (feat. Trife Diesel & Solomon Childs)

9. The Recipe (feat. Trife Diesel & Solomon Childs)

10. The Art Basel (feat. Ghostface Killah & Shyheim)

11. Calculated Risk

12. Killa Bee Invasion

13. Noir Story (feat. Killah Priest)

14. Never Again

Check out Remedy's Remedy Meets Wu-Tang below and let us know what you think down in the comments.