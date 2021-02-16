It's a pretty busy day for hip-hop birthdays. The Weeknd, Lupe Fiasco, Denzel Curry, and Conway The Machine are all celebrating birthdays today, and so is YFN Lucci. Just a few days ago, the Atlanta rapper remained locked up on murder charges so it's nice that he was freed in time to celebrate his big day with his loved ones. For Lucci, he's celebrating a big one, hitting a new milestone as his girlfriend, Reginae Carter, sang his praises on Instagram.

"Happy birthday baby, I love you," wrote Reginae, sharing a trio of pictures of her with her boyfriend. "The big 30 (I mean 21) lol enjoy your Day."

The two celebrities look loved up in all three of the photos. Their woes as a couple have been well documented over the years, especially following their split when Reginae caught Lucci at the infamous Cucumber Party. Throughout the rapper's recent legal drama, Reginae has held him down, continually showing support on social media.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Today, YFN Lucci turns 30. It's a big day for him and it's amazing that he's able to celebrate freely. Since his release from jail, the Atlanta native has been quiet on social media, likely staying clear of any added charges as the feds surely have a close eye on him.

Happy birthday, Lucc!



Prince Williams/Getty Images