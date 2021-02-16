Conway The Machine has become one of the rap game's elites in a relatively brief amount of time; that's not to say he hasn't been grinding for a minute now, but for some context, he only recently delivered his debut album in From King To A God last year. Yet upon a quick survey of the lyricist landscape at the moment, it's hard to position Conway anywhere other than Top 5. And with another prolific year ahead of him, with the release of his Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes slated for release, the Machine's position is destined to solidify further.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Today marks the Buffalo rapper's 39th birthday, an occasion that found him receiving a heartfelt and celebratory message from his brother Westside Gunn. "HBD TO MY BROTHER @whoisconway may Allah bless u with 100 more minimum," he writes, alongside a picture of a seabound Machine flanked by a scantily-clad sailing crew. "How much this day cost ya?" Busta Rhymes also slid into the comments with a few crown emojis, leaving us hopeful that the pair will soon collaborate in the near future.

On a seperate post, Benny The Butcher offered up some kind words of his own, sharing a nostalgic message for his cousin on Instagram. "Happy G day to @whoisconway the Machine you did it ni*ga and we still havin fun wit it like we back at Spoons crib," writes Benny, prompting some grateful appreciation from Conway -- "I love u fool!"

We'd like to share some birthday wishes of our own to Conway The Machine, easily one of the sharpest lyricists spitting today -- and who knows, when all is said and done, perhaps we'll start to see the Griselda lyricist as a recurring name in many-a top ten conversation. For more from Conway, check out our own interview with him right here.