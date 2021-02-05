Making a profit off of pain isn't uncommon for the entertainment industry, and YFN Lucci has decided to turn his court case into a marketing cash cow. The 29-year-old rapper was recently arrested on murder and gang charges after authorities alleged he was involved in the shooting death of 28-year-old James Adams. The incident reportedly took place in Lucci's hometown of Atlanta and after police publicly shared that there was a warrant for his arrest, the rapper turned himself in.

Lucci's attorney's have been working overtime in an effort to have their client released on bond, but unfortunately for them, the rapper continues to be denied. Lucci's girlfriend, 22-year-old Reginae Carter, has stood by his side during this time and has shared with the public that the rapper is doing well and anticipating returning home.

In the meantime, Lucci and his crew are making the most out of an unfortunate situation. Over on his Instagram, Lucci uploaded a photo showing his new "Free Lucci" merch. There are t-shirts and hoodies with Lucci's mugshot on them, available from $13 to $28. The rapper is being praised for keeping the money flowing while locked up as his fans await more news regarding the development of the case.



