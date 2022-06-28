Just in case there were any doubts—yes, we are still talking about last week's Verzuz. The R&B showdown featured not one show but two, as Ray J and Bobby V went toe-to-toe against Sammie and Pleasure P in a chaotic pre-show that has received new life thanks to meme culture. Prior to Omarion and Mario's feisty face-off, their four peers belted out fan favorites, albeit some of those notes arrived off-key.

The Verzuz show went down in Los Angeles and it was clear that Ray J was thriving on hometown turf. His wife Princess Love as well as their children were in attendance, and while there were several standout Ray J moments, his "One Wish" performance turned heads.

As you recall, Ray wasn't at his best vocally, and later, his big sister Brandy jumped in his comment section with a brash talking to. During "One Wish," Ray found that his fellow performers decided to take over in a harmony that outdid him on his own song. As social media users continue to chitter-chatter about the chuckle-worthy Verzuz moment, Ray J is stretching out the dialog by jumping on Livestream with Sammie and Bobby V.

The trio joked about why Ray was outsung on his own hit and Sammie stated he thought he was helping Ray J out because he may have had one too many shots of Casamigos. Although there was plenty of trash-talking going down during their Verzuz appearance, it was all in good fun and the singers praised one another's talents.

Watch the clip of the Livestream below and swipe to revisit their viral Verzuz performance.