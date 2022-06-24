Last night's Verzuz battle between Omarion and Mario had Twitter talking, though it wasn't even the main event that really caught people's attention. If you tuned in, you would've seen a pre-show featuring performances from Ray J, Bobby V, Pleasure P, and Sammie, who stirred the pot with aggressive trash-talking antics.

With so many R&B legends in one room, viewers were expecting sticky sweet vocal acrobats, but according to some – including his big sister Brandy – Ray J didn't quite deliver with his show, and the songstress didn't hesitate to call him out about it on Instagram.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The "Sexy Can I" hitmaker reposted a video making fun of himself on his feed, writing "Ok it's like that? Y'all wrong lol @mrcommodore – It's gonna be this kind of a day I see! Lol – I'm dead," in the caption.

Though Ray J is comfortable enough to crack jokes at his own expense, he seemed to not like it so much when Brandy got in on the fun. "Since we deleting comments, I will comment again!" the 43-year-old began.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

"Bro, Pops told me that you didn't drink none of the tea I made for you. He also told me that you were talking all day when I specifically said NO TALKING and only drink water and the special tea I made for you at four in the freaking morning. Caught!!"

Brandy revealed that if she "had one wish," it would be that Ray J "would listen to [his] big sis something, and especially for @verzuztv."





"Smh – when I get off of vocal rest, we are gonna have a serious conversation. And I'm gonna screenshot this comment in case you try and delete it again – and I will post again. Lol," she concluded, though it seems the post has been removed (again).

Check out last night's Verzuz performance of "One Wish" below, and let us know what you think about Ray J's vocals in the comments.