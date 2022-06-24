There is a lot going on during tonight's Verzuz. Usually, we've found that prior to artists taking to the Verzuz stage, there are opposing DJs who get the crowd hyped for the show. The main event was slated to be Omarion and Mario, but the popular streaming series decided this time, they wanted a pre-show that featured Ray J, Bobby V, Pleasure P, and Sammie. Fans were excited to see several artists on the bill.

Omarion and Mario's headlining Verzuz was set to begin at 7:50 p.m. PT/10:50 p.m. ET, but things were a tad delayed. Ray, Bobby, P, and Sammie were understandably excited to have their Verzuz moment, but as it dragged on, fans in the comment section became restless.

To begin, like the other Verzuz shows, there was trash-talking from the four hitmakers. They bragged about their No. 1 songs, who owned their masters, who has been in the industry longer, and whose songs were better. For a group of men who gave us romance and bedroom slow jams, commenters stated that at times their delivery was more about ego than anything else.

However, we did revisit a few favorites including some Pretty Ricky hits, Lil Wayne's "Mrs. Officer," Sammie's "I Like," as well as other tracks that each of the pre-show artists have written, produced, or were featured on.

Reactions to this pre-show have taken over timelines, and at the time of this publication, the main event has yet to begin. Check out a few tweets and highlights below.