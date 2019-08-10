The album arrives as the Grammy-nominated artist's third full-length album, and is due for release on Friday, August 23, 2019, via Roc Nation (in partnership with Def Jam Recordings). The tracklist reveals a slew of guests that span from hip-hop legends like Queen Latifah, current rap stars like J. Cole and R&B crooners like PJ Morton. The line-up also sees collaborations with Elle Varner, Sir, J.I.D, K Roosevelt, Leikeli 47, Mereba and an interlude from spoken word artist Reyna Biddy. The album itself is named after the Bible’s original woman, Eve, with each song titled after a legendary black female, that has served as inspiration for Rapsody through the years: from 19th century African-American freedom fighter, Sojourner Truth, music legends, Nina Simone and Aaliyah, poet Maya Angelou, to athlete Serena Williams and cultural icons Whoopi Goldberg, Iman, Tyra Banks, and Michele Obama (amongst others).

EVE follows Rapsody’s two previous albums, both largely praised by critics; her 2012 debut The Idea of Beautiful and 2017’s Laila’s Wisdom, featured quite the star-studded group of guests, including Kendrick Lamar, Anderson Paak, Busta Rhymes, and Musiq Soulchild. These two works of art cemented Rapsody's name as a bonafide rap star, with Laila’s Wisdom being nominated for two Grammys in 2018: Best Rap Song (for “Sassy”) and Best Rap Album (remarkably making her the only female nominated for Best Rap Album that year). Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist: