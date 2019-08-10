Back in June, we reported that the ever low-key Rapsody had announced she would be releasing her upcoming project EVE some time at the end of this month. She slated the work as an ode to black women, saying in an interview with NPR that she "wanted to make an album and name every song after a black woman, because I'm an extension of every black woman.” As a first taste of the anticipated album, she released her single, “IBTIHAJ,” at the start of the month - a true nod to hip hop, featuring D'Angelo and GZA. The accompanying video - directed by Jay Scorsese and Misa Hylton, and including appearances by GZA, Mary J. Blige, and Roxanne Shanté - was released last Friday and was met with critical praise. And now, she's come back to reveal the album's cover art, as well as the tracklist, which includes quite the hefty list of features.

The album arrives as the Grammy-nominated artist's third full-length album, and is due for release on Friday, August 23, 2019, via Roc Nation (in partnership with Def Jam Recordings).  The tracklist reveals a slew of guests that span from hip-hop legends like Queen Latifah, current rap stars like J. Cole and R&B crooners like PJ Morton. The line-up also sees collaborations with Elle Varner, Sir, J.I.D, K Roosevelt, Leikeli 47, Mereba and an interlude from spoken word artist Reyna Biddy. The album itself is named after the Bible’s original woman, Evewith each song titled after a legendary black female, that has served as inspiration for Rapsody through the years: from 19th century African-American freedom fighter, Sojourner Truth, music legends, Nina Simone and Aaliyah, poet Maya Angelou, to athlete Serena Williams and cultural icons Whoopi Goldberg, Iman, Tyra Banks, and Michele Obama (amongst others).

EVE follows Rapsody’s two previous albums, both largely praised by critics; her 2012 debut The Idea of Beautiful and 2017’s Laila’s Wisdom, featured quite the star-studded group of guests, including Kendrick Lamar, Anderson Paak, Busta Rhymes, and Musiq Soulchild. These two works of art cemented Rapsody's name as a bonafide rap star, with Laila’s Wisdom being nominated for two Grammys in 2018: Best Rap Song (for “Sassy”) and Best Rap Album (remarkably making her the only female nominated for Best Rap Album that year). Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:
  1. NINA
  2. CLEO
  3. AALIYAH
  4. OPRAH ft Leikeli 47
  5. WHOOPI
  6. SERENA
  7. TYRA
  8. MAYA ft K Roosevelt
  9. IBTIHAJ ft D’angelo + GZA
  10. MYRLIE ft Mereba
  11. Reyna’s Interlude
  12. MICHELLE ft Elle Varner
  13. IMAN ft Sir + JID
  14. HATSHEPSUT ft Queen Latifah
  15. SOJOURNER ft J Cole
  16. AFENI ft PJ Morton