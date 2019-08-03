Rapsody Showcases Powerful Women in Visual For "Ibtihaj" Ft. D'Angelo & GZA

D'Angelo wasn't featured in the video, but GZA was on deck.

On Friday, Rapsody dropped off her latest effort "Ibtihaj" featuring D'Angelo and GZA, a track whose title was inspired by Ibtihaj Muhammad, the sabre fencer who was penned in history books as the first American woman to wear a hijab while competing on a U.S. team for the Olympics. Rapsody continues the tribute to the fencer with the track's accompanying visual that is an ode to women, as the music video consists of an almost all-female cast—the majority of whom are wearing hijabs.

The rapper previously told Essence in an interview that her forthcoming August release Eve will be centered around women's empowerment, so this visual plays entirely into that theme. Rapsody kicks it on Harlen block with her ladies in tow as she honors female industry power players including Roxanne Shante and Mary J. Blige who make brief appearances. Rapsody said of Eve, “It’s my ode to the women in my life who have made me who I am, but at the same time I realize it’s bigger than me."