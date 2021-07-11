Nipsey Hussle was murdered outside of his Marathon Clothing store in South Central, Los Angeles back in March of 2019. His alleged killer Eric Killer was arrested just three days removed from the incident and has since pleaded not guilty to the charges. Since then, the Los Angeles rapper has been thoroughly mourned by the hip-hop community, appearing posthumously on a number of releases.

Known for his community activism, his death had a lasting impact on his Crenshaw crew. According to KCAL 9 News, a 21-year-old man, who has since been identified as a rapper named Indian Red Boy nèe Zerail Dijon Rivera, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car in Hawthorne on Thursday evening (July 8) for allegedly dissing the late Victory Lap artist.

The Los Angeles Police Department reports that River was pronounced dead at the scene. In a graphic video making the rounds on the internet, a round of bullets can be heard ringing out, striking Rivera as he talked to a friend on Instagram live. As blood pours from his nose, he struggles to say "Get help."

His friend shouts to him, "Where you at?" to which he answers Hawthorne, although he can be seen slipping away in the footage. Most videos of the ordeal taking place have since been removed from the internet, but some YouTube users have retained copies of the footage.

Lieutenant Ti Goetz of the Hawthorne Police Department explained to the press that, “It appears to have been a walk-up shooting and he appears to have been targeted … he appears to be a gang member.” Further reports on the internet suggest Indian Red Boy was a member of the Bloods gang and was targeted for defacing a mural erected in Nipsey Hussle's honor.

Police are still looking for suspects in Indian Red Boy's murder. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this time.

