indian red boy
- GramThe Game Honors Slain Rapper Indian Red Boy & Donates To Funeral ExpensesGame shared a screenshot of a GoFundMe set up for Indian Red Boy after the rapper was gunned down while Livestreaming.By Erika Marie
- MusicWack 100 Says Indian Red Boy Wasn't Killed Over Nipsey Hussle DisrespectWack 100 weighs in after The Game apologizes for Indian Red Boy controversy. By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game Addresses "Disrespecting Nipsey Hussle" Bars & Indian Red Boy MurderThe Game speaks out on his freestyle about "disrespecting Nipsey Hussle" the day after Indian Red Boy's murder.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRapper Indian Red Boy Allegedly Murdered Over Nipsey Hussle Diss On IG LiveHis slaying was captured on Instagram live.By Madusa S.