Another celebratory moment has touched down for Nas as he revisits his 1999 album, I Am.... The personal project was released 22 years ago today (April 6), and the Grammy-winning rapper shed light on his acclaimed album's anniversary by recalling that a portion of I Am... leaked, thus taking away his thunder of dropping a double album. Even with the setback, I Am... went on to debut at No. 1 on the charts after selling a whopping 470,000 units in its first week alone.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Gettty Images

“This album started out as a double album until half of it leaked," Nas penned in the caption to his Instagram post. “Our brother Nipsey met with me to discuss doing a documentary on it and i was beyond honored. Didn’t get to happen [praying hands emoji] I Am, my 3rd Lp was released April 6 1999. Thank you all for the love.”

If true, Nipsey Hussle was a busy man at the time of his death back in March 2019. It has been widely reported that Nipsey was involved in creating a documentary on the life and teachings of Dr. Sebi and several artists have spoken about collaborative projects and joint albums that hadn't yet materialized.

Check out Nas's post below and let us know which I Am... track is your favorite.