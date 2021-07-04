Confusion and despair swept over Kennesaw State University's football team this week when it was reported that the school's sophomore quarterback, Ladarius Clardy, had been shot and killed in Florida. The 18-year-old athlete was pronounced dead on the scene when police found him with multiple gunshot wounds in his black 2016 Honda. Authorities have since revealed that there were more than 50 rounds fired at Clardy's car.

According to 11Alive, a 19-year-old passenger — whose identity has not yet been revealed — was also inside Clardy's car during the violent shooting, and although his condition has not been confirmed, he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The news station also reports that Clardy played football at Pine Forest High School, which resides in the same county where he was tragically killed.

In response to Clardy's passing, Kennesaw State University has come forward and made a public statement on the matter, saying, "Kennesaw State has been made aware of this tragic incident. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the loved ones of Ladarius Clardy. We are committed to providing support and resources for our student-athletes and staff during this difficult time."

KSU's head football coach Brian Bohannon has also offered his condolences to Caldry's family and praised the late athlete, saying, "We are devastated and heartbroken over the death of Ladarius Clardy. Ladarius was an excellent teammate and left a mark on this program with his positive attitude. He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ladarius' family at this difficult time."

Stay tuned for more details surrounding Clardy's shooting death, and see 11Alive's video coverage of the tragedy below.

