Ralo Is A "Political Prisoner" On New Album With 2 Chainz, T.I., Boosie Badazz, & More

Alex Zidel
September 10, 2021 12:13
Political Prisoner
Ralo

Ralo remains consistent with the release of his new album "Political Prisoner" featuring 2 Chainz, T.I., Boosie Badazz, Jacquees, Mozzy, and more.


Atlanta rapper Ralo is making sure he doesn't fade away, dropping yet another new album and contributing to his legacy with Political Prisoner. The new music follows up the deluxe edition of Conspiracy, which came out recently

Through his affiliation to Gucci Mane, Ralo started gaining attention a few years ago, but he ended up getting locked up on drug charges, setting him back severely. Despite being locked up, Ralo continues to take steps toward his freedom, fighting to be released every few months. He's also remaining relevant and consistent by releasing new music, and that continues with Political Prisoner.

The Atlanta-bred rapper returns with a twelve-track album featuring 2 Chainz, T.I., Boosie Badazz, Jacquees, Mozzy, HoneyKomb Brazy, Jackboy, and more. There are multiple moments on the project where Ralo and his featured guests reflect on the rapper's impact on the city's sound, speaking to his influence over the years.

Check out Political Prisoner below.

Tracklist:

1. Fall Apart (feat. T.I. & 2 Chainz)
2. Ambitious
3. Win (feat. Boosie Badazz)
4. Might Not
5. We Want Smoke (feat. HoneyKomb Brazy & Jackboy)
6. How Much
7. I Want It (feat. Jacquees & Jessica Dime)
8. I Had To (feat. Jean Deaux & Goldmouf)
9. Not Again (feat. Bigga Rankin, Derez De'Shon, & Mozzy)
10. I Believe
11. Kingpin
12. Muslim Lives Matter (Outro)

