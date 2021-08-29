Atlanta rapper Ralo is getting support from a number of the biggest hip-hop artists in the industry while he serves time for marijuana charges from his 2018 arrest. Drake, Meek Mill, Killer Mike, and more signed a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, requesting clemency for Ralo.

“On behalf of Terrell Davis and his family, we strongly urge you to grant clemency for Mr. Davis, who is serving federal time for nonviolent marijuana offense," the letter reads.

Prince Williams / Getty Images

Drake, Killer Mike, John Forte, Freeway, Meek Mill, Brad Furman, Dame Dash, T.I., 2 Chainz, Gunna, Dave East, Loon, Deion Sanders, John Wall, Julio Jones, and more signed the letter.

Saturday, Ralo uploaded a video on his Instagram imploring his fans to stream his new music to show their support.

“ASSALAMUALAIKUM, I NEED ALL MY LOYAL SUPPORTERS TO POST AN GO TO ANY OF YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING SITES TO DOWNLOAD MY NEW ‘RALO POLITICAL PRISONER’ ALBUM ASAP," he wrote in the caption. “I CHOSE THIS UNIQUE ALBUM COVER PRAYING IN THIS ORANGE JAIL JUMPSUIT TO REP FOR ALL THE MUSLIM BROTHERS AN SISTERS AROUND THE WORLD THATS GOING THROUGH THE SAME S### IM GOING THROUGH… #FREERALO #POLITICALPRISONER (Link in my bio)."

Ralo's Political Prisoner will hit streaming services on September 10th.

[Via]