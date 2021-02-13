Ralo Re-Ups "Conspiracy" With Lil Baby & Shy Glizzy For New Deluxe Edition

It looks like things are still a bit cryptic for Ralo. The Atlanta rapper released his tenth mixtape Conspiracy back in the latter half of 2018, then went on to release his next tape Free Ralo the following year. Two years after its initial release, the 1017 artist revisited his Conspiracy album with its long-overdue deluxe edition.

Complimented with eight new songs, the reissue includes his previously released track "Fame" featuring Derez De'Shon, who also appears on four more of the new tunes. Other guests for the album's re-up include Lil Baby, Shy Glizzy, Birdman, and Kevin Gates, among others. On the original LP, Ralo boasted guest appearances from YFN Lucci, Shy Glizzy, and Becky Badass.

Ralo has been behind bars since 2018, beginning his sentence shortly after releasing the standard edition of Conspiracy. He's accused of trafficking up to $2 million worth of marijuana by Atlanta PD.

Give the delayed deluxe a listen and let us know what you think about it down in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Rich Black Man (The Last ReUp)

2. The World Against Me

3. Momma Praying (Praying For Me)

4. Come Home (feat. Becky Badazz)

5. Remember Me

6. I'm Just Trying to Live

7. Bosses Make Sure (feat. YFN Lucci)

8. Run It Up

9. Same me (feat. Shy Glizzy)

10. Never Too Late (feat. Young Scooter)

11. Circles

12. Make a Way (feat. Daddy-O, Fam Goon Du, Jean D'eau & Louieyski)

13. Fame (feat. Derez De'Shon)

14. Do It (feat. Derez De'Shon)

15. Live Right (feat. Derez De'Shon, Lil Curbby, Ykn Weible)

16. Never (feat. Shy Glizzy)

17. One Day (feat. Derez De'Shon & Lil Baby)

18. 100 (feat. Birdman & Derez De'Shon)

19. Sometimes, pt. 2

20. Bad Intentions (Remix) feat. Kevin Gates & Trouble