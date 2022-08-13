These days, the last thing R. Kelly needs is more drama, but this latest revelation has caused a ruckus. Kelly's legal team has been battling the courts in desperate attempts to help the disgraced singer reclaim his freedom, and as they work tirelessly, a new report surfaced that Kelly's alleged girlfriend Joycelyn Savage was pregnant with his child.

Savage gained notoriety when she was featured alongside Azriel Clary in Kelly's infamous interview with Gayle King. The two young women were both girlfriends of Kelly at the time, and they denied any and all allegations of sex crimes against the singer.



Nuccio DiNuzzo / Stringer / Getty Images

While Clary has decided to move on and leave her days with Kelly behind, Savage has stuck by his side through his trials—and his guilty verdict. Earlier today (August 12), we reported on the news that Savage was allegedly releasing a tell-all book that detailed her life with the Grammy winner. Inside, she allegedly wrote that she was pregnant with his child.

“I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting. It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.”

After TMZ share snippets of the book, Kelly's lawyer released a statement to the outlet denying Savage's claims. Attorney Jennifer Bonjean reportedly told them that Savage "is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly's child," adding that Savage's book was not a tell-all. "People are just insane."

It was also rumored that Savage was engaged to R. Kelly, but that has yet to be confirmed.

