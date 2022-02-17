Jennifer Bonjean
- CrimeProsecutors Hit Back After R. Kelly's Lawyer Tries To Block $27K Inmate Account SeizureThe prosecutors on R. Kelly's case reportedly respond after his lawyer claimed they improperly seized $27K from his inmate account. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Lawyer Says Joycelyn Savage Is Not Pregnant: "People Are Just Insane"The attorney also reportedly stated that Joycelyn's alleged book she's said to be releasing isn't a tell-all.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Cuts Ties With Legal Team And Hires Bill Cosby's AttorneyR.Kelly cut ties with his original Chicago legal team this past Wednesday and has enlisted Jennifer Bonjean's to help appeal his conviction. By Brianna Lawson