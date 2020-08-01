As R. Kelly awaits his trials in multiple states, his former "girlfriends" were involved in a violent altercation. Back in January, Azriel Clary was at the home she shared with Joycelyn Savage and the incarcerated music icon, removing some of her items. During the move, Joycelyn returned and was unhappy to see that Azriel brought men into their home, something that she claimed was disrespectful. The two young women began arguing, and what began as a verbal spat turned into a physical fight. Joycelyn was arrested at the scene.

On Friday (July 31), the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Joycelyn Savage can breathe a little easier because the domestic battery charges against her have been dropped. The outlet stated that Azriel refused to cooperate with authorities and “indicated on several occasions that she did not wish to proceed with the prosecution of this case."

Prosecutors didn't believe that they had enough evidence to move forward with a case without Azriel's cooperation. Meanwhile, Kelly's first trial is reportedly scheduled to begin sometime in September and the singer remains in custody at the downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center. Azriel has repeatedly vocalized in recent months that she misses and cares for Joycelyn and hopes that her dedication to R. Kelly will soon come to an end.

