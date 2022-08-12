Even from behind bars, R. Kelly’s name continues to be linked to troubling reports regarding his past victims – most notably, his alleged fiancée, Jocelyn Savage, is claiming in a new book that she’s pregnant with the disgraced R&B singer’s child. As the NY Post reports, the 26-year-old published her 11-page tell-all on Friday (August 12), detailing how her relationship with the sex offender came to be.

Prior to meeting Kelly, Savage described her life as “emotionally and mentally draining,” also claiming that she was sexually abused at the hands of family members.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

“Family members touching you despite knowing you were aware of the situation felt as if it was okay for them to do so,” she wrote. “It felt normal to me that I was unable to voice my feelings to my parents when all they did was ignore my pain.”

Jonjelyn and Timothy Savage, Joycelyn’s parents, have made it public knowledge that they don’t approve of their daughter’s relationship with the Chicago native, even participating in interviews for the damning Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning docuseries.

The rumoured mother-to-be recalled the night she met Kelly, at just 19 years old. She was “eager to catch Robert’s attention” while attending his concert, hoping to be one of the girls that made it backstage to get closer to the artist. Her dreams came true, at which time the “Ignition” singer “[put] his hand on [her] hip, [gripped her] butt, and [called her] beautiful and various flattering names.”

Scott Olson/Getty Images

That same night, Joycelyn sang for 55-year-old, and he and his friends declared that they had “found the next Aaliyah.” He urged her to move into his Atlanta house so that he could assist with her music career, and although she was interested, she still wanted to keep up with her studies.

“He responded, ‘Daddy has everything you need right here.’ He pulled out a stack of cash. I wasn’t concerned about the money at the time; I just wanted to improve my music,” Savage shared. “I was always persuaded by him with money, saying I should not leave because this is an opportunity that no one else will ever have and if I leave I’ll regret it.”

The 26-year-old went on to detail the “kinky” sexual acts that Kelly convinced her to engage in afterward, as well as the other “strangely young” girls she would see backstage at shows while touring with the artist. Eventually, another girl joined in on their relationship, and the embattled creative would make them be intimate with each other while he watched, or even filmed.





Elsewhere, Savage shared that she found out about her pregnancy “months after” the songwriter sent an engagement ring to her home following his sentencing. “I began [experiencing] severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body,” she wrote.

“I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting. It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.”

Read more about Joycelyn Savage's shocking new tell-all here

