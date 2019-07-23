One of R. Kelly's reported girlfriends is addressing rumors that she's been brainwashed by the disgraced singer. As Kelly sits in jail on 13 federal charges that could quite possibly put him away in prison for the remainder of his natural life, his girlfriends Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage continue to stand by their man. Clary recently shared a video to Snapchat that was recorded and uploaded to The Shade Room. It showed Clary trying on clothes while music was blasting, and the outlet claimed she was living her best life.

Clary caught wind of her screen-recorded Snapchats being shared on Instagram and she didn't appreciate what people had to say. In another series of videos, she told everyone to mind their business because she can do what she likes. "Whoever thought they was doing something by posting my story to The Shade Room and screenshotting it...okay, first of all, I've always had a f*cking phone. So, I don't get where people think, 'Oh my gosh, she has a phone, wow.' No, I've always had a phone. Just because my parents put it out there that I don't have a phone, that's them. I don't talk to my parents. I'm not in communication with my parents, and I don't want to talk to my parents."

She goes on to say that she's "a grown ass woman, 21 about to be 22." Clary says it's her choice of who she does and does not communicate with, and the criticisms she received from TSR's post is why she chooses not to share her business on social media. "People are going to say what they want. People are going to take whatever they want and turn it into whatever they want. But at the end of the day, let it be known that I am definitely in love with Robert f*cking Kelly."

Clary also addressed her parents giving interviews and stating that they want her to be happy. "I'm happy with R. Kelly, so let me live my f*cking life," she said. She denied claims that she was being held hostage by Kelly and shared that before he was arrested they were in Florida "turning up." She also called out people who keep bringing up his 2008 case, reminding them that he was acquitted of those child pornography charges. In the meantime, her father has made repeated public pleas for her to contact him or to come home. He even stated he would pay her expenses and find her a place to live.