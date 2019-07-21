R. Kelly to be federally transported for separate indictment.
R. Kelly will be brought to New York for arraignment on felony charges. The Chicago Tribune reports that the disgraced singer will be transported from Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center ahead of August 2nd to face felony racketeering charges that allege that he recruited young girls across the country to subject them to sexual abuse.
Kelly is currently being held without bond a the correctional center will b escorted by U.S. Marshals to a federal courthouse in Brooklyn according to public court records. At the moment, Kelly is being held in solitary confinement.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
In this five-count case, Kelly is being charged by New York's Eastern District for sexual exploitation of a child, forced labor, kidnapping, and transporting women and young girls across state lines for illegal sexual acts. He is expected to be returned to Chicago in time for a September 4th hearing on another indictment
Most recently, Kelly's associate and former employee Milton “June” Brown plead not guilty on a conspiracy to receive child pornography in connection to an alleged plan to former manager Derrel McDavid to fix the singer's 2008 child pornography trial. The 13-count indictment alleges that Brown and McDavid conspired to pay off witnesses and victims while also coughing up hundreds of thousands in order to get a hold of the child sex tapes before prosecutors did