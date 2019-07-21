R. Kelly will be brought to New York for arraignment on felony charges. The Chicago Tribune reports that the disgraced singer will be transported from Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center ahead of August 2nd to face felony racketeering charges that allege that he recruited young girls across the country to subject them to sexual abuse.

Kelly is currently being held without bond a the correctional center will b escorted by U.S. Marshals to a federal courthouse in Brooklyn according to public court records. At the moment, Kelly is being held in solitary confinement.

Scott Olson/Getty Images