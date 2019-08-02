R. Kelly Arrest
- LifeR. Kelly Wants To Ban Jurors Who Watched "Surviving R. Kelly"R. Kelly's team says there's no way anyone who watched the docuseries will be able to cast a fair judgment.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeR. Kelly Transferred To Same Prison As Ghislaine Maxwell: ReportAhead of his sex trafficking case in New York, R. Kelly's been transferred to a Brooklyn prison where Jeffrey Epstein's accused accomplice is also being held. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly's Trial Date Set For Federal Case In Chicago: ReportA September 2021 trial date has been set for R. Kelly's federal child pornography case in Chicago.By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly's Lawyer Says No One Intervened When Singer Was AttackedR. Kelly's legal team continues to try and use the singer's attack in prison as leverage to get him released on bond. By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Responds To Azriel Clary Destroying Versace Jacket: ReportIn recent court documents, R. Kelly argues that he can't obstruct justice since Azriel Clary evidently despises him. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly First Sex Tape Victim Filed For Bankruptcy After His Arrest: ReportRumors that R. Kelly has been paying off his first victim ramp up after she files for bankruptcy following his arrest.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Recent Court Date Postponed Due To Emergency Hernia SurgeryThings just keep getting worse for the Pied Piper.By Keenan Higgins
- GossipR. Kelly's GFs Continue To Live The High Life At His Trump Tower Apartment: ReportAzriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage continue to live luxuriously at the Trump Tower in Chicago.By Aron A.
- GossipR. Kelly Reportedly Denied Conjugal Visit When Girlfriends See Him In PrisonR. Kelly was recently moved to general population.By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Trial Date Revealed For Child Sex CaseR. Kelly will be on trial in April 2020.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeR. Kelly Heads To Gen. Pop After Being Taken Out Of Solitary Confinement: ReportR. Kelly's wishes have been granted.By Aron A.
- GossipR. Kelly Medical Records Confirm He Has Incurable STD: ReportR. Kelly got the burn.By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Misses Sex Abuse Court Hearing After "Refusing Transport"R. Kelly was a no-show in court, again.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeR. Kelly Has Meeting With Michael Jackson's Lawyer Who Won Molestation CaseR. Kelly's rearranging his defense team.By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Charged With More Sex Crimes Against Teens In MinnesotaHow many states will R. Kelly end up being charged in?By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Girlfriends Appear Tight Lipped With Reporters After His Bail Was Denied: WatchJocelyn Savage & Azriel Clary weren't having it.By hnhh
- CrimeR. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty On NYC Sex Trafficking ChargesR. Kelly has seemingly been found and has entered a not guilty plea.By Alex Zidel