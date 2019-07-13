R. Kelly's whole world is crumbling in front of our very own eyes. Allegations of sexual misconduct have overshadowed his career but he's managed to still prosper. Even after the public scrutiny from Surviving R. Kelly, his music streams continued to climb. Although he was already charged in the state of Illinois for sexual abuse, he's now facing federal charges after yesterday's arrest. For his two girlfriends, this not only means that their man is behind bars, but it also means that they're now homeless.



Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

According to the Blast, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary have been evicted from Kelly's Trump Tower Chicago residence following his federal indictment. The feds have officially taken over the spot. It's unsure what exactly Savage or Clary plan on doing but Savage's family is hoping to reunite with Joycelyn now that Kelly is locked up. They've been working relentlessly for years to reunite with their daughter. Earlier this year, Kelly's team was trying to arrange a meeting between Joycelyn and her family but it didn't end up happening Yesterday, Joycelyn's father confronted Kelly's publicist during a press conference over his daughter's location.

Earlier today, it was reported that the feds discovered twenty tapes of R. Kelly committing sex acts with minors. The latest discovery was reportedly done with the help of the singer's inner circle. It seems like the prosecutors on the case and the family of the alleged victims are hoping that these end up used in court. If so, Kelly will likely be screwed.