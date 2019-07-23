Things have to be going way left for R. Kelly in order for his crisis manager to hand in his resignation. For months, Darrell Johnson has taken center stage to defend his client, often attempting to put out media fires that have been spread by the ever-growing news, speculation, and gossip surrounding the child pornography and sexual assault allegations against Kelly.

"Mr. Kelly feels like the devil is working overtime in effort to try to destroy his musical legacy for selfish, personal enrichment," Johnson told TMZ back in May, adding that Kelly was remaining positive during these trying times. "We feel everything will line up right on track when it is all said and done." Following Kelly's latest arrest, Johnson delivered a press conference where one of Kelly's girlfriend's parents shouted at him to bring his daughter home. More recently, Johnson sat down with CBS This Morning and gave comments that made some believe that things may not be copacetic on the "Free R. Kelly" front.

When asked if he would allow his 20-year-old daughter to be alone in a room with his client, Johnson told Gayle King "Absolutely not. I wouldn’t leave my daughter with anybody that’s accused of pedophilia." Following that interview, CBS News reports that Johnson has issued a statement announcing that he is removing himself from Kelly's team.

"I step down as crisis manager for personal reasons," he said. "Mr. Kelly is in good hands with Mr. [Steve] Greenberg [Kelly's criminal defense attorney]." During his interview with King, Johnson described Kelly as "normal" and stated there was nothing in his actions that made Johnson suspicious. "They've indicted Mr. Kelly," Johnson said in his interview. "He's in jail right now. He will have his day in court, and they'll have to bring the evidence. And that's what has to be done. If the evidence stick, Mr. Kelly will spend the rest of his life in the penitentiary."