Tuesday was full of bad news for Valencia Love. In a lesson that she's sure to never forget, the Chicago woman, who reportedly only knew R. Kelly for a matter of months, decided she would help him after he was arrested on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse earlier this year. His bond was set at $1 million, so Love came up with the 10 percent needed and paid four installments of $25K to make sure her new buddy was released from jail. "He was going to get out regardless," Love said. "I just went out there to help my friend."



Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

However, now that Kelly is facing a slew of new charges, some federal, Love requested that her bail money be returned. Unfortunately for the restaurant owner, Judge Lawrence Flood refused restore Love's money to her. According to reports, the judge stated that the money she paid could be used to cover Kelly's legal fees. There a chance that she'll just never see her $100K again.

After mysteriously posting Kelly's bail back in February, Love sat down for an interview with reporter Tia Ewing to chat about her relationship with the singer. "He’s not a monster, he’s not," she said. "He’s been nothing but a gentleman to me." As it pertains to Kelly's innocence or guilt, Love stated, "There are three sides to every story, his side, theirs, and the truth."