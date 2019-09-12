Most people think R. Kelly should be locked up, including the judge in his federal case, but he's still a wanted man in other states. According to TMZ, an arrest warrant was issued for him after he failed to show up in court in Minnesota for another sex crimes case. Kelly was scheduled to have a hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Hennepin County Court but because he was locked up, he wasn't able to make it. In Minnesota, he's facing two charges of engaging in prostitution with someone under 18 and soliciting someone for sexual contact.



Kelly's currently locked up in Chicago at the MCC where he's being held on federal sex crimes. The D.A.'s office in Minnesota said that the prosecutors on the case are well-aware that he's locked up in Illinois. Federal prosecutors in Illinois have told them that they won't release R. Kelly until the federal case is done with. Nonetheless, the judge decided to issue a bench warrant.

Ultimately, it seems like Kelly won't be seeing freedom in the near future. Even if he manages to dodge the federal charges, there are other states where he's charged with crimes.

Kelly's attorney, Steven Greenberg, clearly isn't impressed by any of this. "They never came to get him, wtf was he supposed to do, telepathically transport himself?" He said in response to the bench warrant.