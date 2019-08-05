At this point, it's more a matter of when and not if R. Kelly will be sentenced to prison time. Many of us are expecting him to get a long sentence when his trials begin and with even more charges being laid out against him, there's an even stronger chance of the man getting locked up for many years. Last week, the disgraced singer was in the news after his lawyer failed to locate him when he was transported from Chicago to New York. He was eventually found after a brief period where he was believed to be missing before pleading not guilty to his charges in New York City. Now, two new charges have been filed against the "I Believe I Can Fly" artist in Minnesota.



Chicago Police Department via Getty Images

Kelly is being charged for an alleged incident that happened on July 11, 2001. The singer is being accused of paying an underage girl to come to his hotel room and perform sex acts on him. He is said to have paid the girl, who was either 16 or 17, two-hundred dollars to get naked and engage in sexual conduct. As reported by TMZ, prosecutors are charging Kelly with two sex crimes: engaging in prostitution with somebody under the age of 18 and hiring someone for sexual contact.

Steve Greenberg, the outspoken attorney that has stood by Kelly's side for months, has already chimed in on the new charges, calling them "beyond absurd."