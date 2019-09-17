Well it looks like Valencia Love, the woman who posted the $100,000 bond for R. Kelly earlier this year following his arrest on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, now wants her money back according to a couple Sun Times reporters (see tweets below).

Love, who’s only known R. Kelly for a matter of months, claimed to be a "friend" of Kelly when she gave four installments of $25,000 to have him released from Cook County State jail just two nights after he turned himself in. However now that he’s being indicted on federal charges, she wants her money back. She says the singer would have been freed eventually, even if it wasn't with her help. "He was going to get out regardless," Love added. "I just went out there to help my friend."

At the time of the bond, Love wouldn't admit that it was her money that she used. "Im not going to say it was my money or [Kelly's] and he's not broke," Love said a few months ago, but now she's demanding it back? Seems a bit odd.

Whether or not she’ll be successful in retrieving her money remains to be seen, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted moving forward. Kellz is reported to have another hearing set for tomorrow, September 18th.

