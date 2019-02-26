valencia love
- CrimeR. Kelly's Friend Who Put Up $100K Bond Will Not Get Money Back: ReportShe may never see it again.ByErika Marie4.6K Views
- CrimeR. Kelly’s “Friend” Who Paid His $100K Bond Wants Her Money Back: ReportValencia Love now wants her $100K back for bailing out R. Kelly.ByKevin Goddard13.9K Views
- MusicR. Kelly's "Friend" Who Posted $100K Bail Avoids Questioning In Unpaid Rent Case: ReportA judge dismissed Valencia Love from R. Kelly's legal battle with the landlord of his studio.ByAron A.4.2K Views
- MusicR Kelly's Friend Who Bailed Him Out Of Jail Receives Business Bomb ThreatsPolice responded to the scene but couldn't find any explosives.ByErika Marie19.0K Views
- EntertainmentR. Kelly's Mystery Donor Speaks Out After Posting $100k BondValencia Love has been identified as a Christian caregiver who owns and operates a daycare facility.ByDevin Ch21.1K Views
- MusicR. Kelly's Bail Was Paid By Woman Who Calls Herself His "Good Friend"A Romeoville woman named Valencia Love posted his bond.ByErika Marie6.6K Views