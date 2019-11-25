Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly's girlfriends who maintained for years that she wasn't a victim of the singer's controlling, abusive ways, changed her narrative this past weekend when she shared the first chapter of her life story. Joycelyn claimed that she was "risking" her life by speaking out on the manipulative ways R. Kelly controlled her by promising that he would make her the next Aaliyah.

"We also did a couple of songs together in his studio which he promised me he would release on his platform. Which never seen the day of light, Robert told me soo many lies my 19-year-old mind believed everyone of one them," she wrote. R. Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has now responded to Joycelyn's claims accusing her of speaking out only for money.

“It is unfortunate that Jocelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert. Obviously if she were to tell the truth no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit," he told Variety. "We know the real facts, and it was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong. Hopefully people will see it for the obvious profiteering it is.”



Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images