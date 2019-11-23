Joycelyn Savage, the known girlfriend of R. Kelly, has remained silent for two years on all that's conspired surrounding the singer in recent months. While R. Kelly is sitting in jail, Jocelyn has resurfaced on Instagram to announce that she will be revealing chapters of her life with R. Kelly online and calls herself a victim to his abusive and controlling ways that all began after he promised to make her the next Aaliyah.



E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images

Joycelyn met R. Kelly at a concert when she was 19 and their relationship began by him giving her "everything" she needed. "I didn’t have nothing to worry about at the time," she wrote on her Patreon, as per THR. "We also did a couple of songs together in his studio which he promised me he would release on his platform. Which never seen the day of light, Robert told me soo many lies my 19-year-old mind believed everyone of one them."

Joycelyn's first chapter detailed reports we're all too familiar with - R. Kelly's strict ways of making his women call him "master" or daddy" and how he had his assistants keep an eye on Joycelyn at all times, even while she was showering. "At the moment I kept thinking to myself why is all of this, does he think I will run away?" she wrote.

R. Kelly would tell Joycelyn: "All this can stop today, you want a career? Or do you want to live a normal life."