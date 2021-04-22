All she wanted to do was show off her curves, but Queen Naija was met with criticism. The misunderstood songbird has been open about going under the knife for cosmetic surgery, so it's only fitting that she's happy with the skin she's currently in and wants to put it on display. On Wednesday (April 21), Queen posted a few sexy photos of herself wearing a leopard print bathing suit as she soaked up a little Spring sun.

"Vibe, right, Issa supavibe," she wrote in the caption. Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg, jumped in the comments to co-sign the energy by writing, "Supa! [fire emoji]."



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

However, several people didn't like the look and made their voices heard. Back in 2019, Queen openly spoke about the cosmetic work and fat reduction she had on her thighs, hips, and other areas. After reading through some of the negativity, Queen addressed the naysayers on Twitter.

"Lol, y'all body shame people for being fat, y'all body shame skinny people, y'all body shame mom bodies, and surgery bodies [shrug emoj]," she wrote. "As long as I love my body and my n*gga love it, I'm good [purple heart emoji] I'm sexy & I know it."