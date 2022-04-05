Like many of the finer things in life, Quavo is only getting better with age. On April 2nd, the Migos rapper celebrated his 31st birthday, and just a few days later he was spotted partying alongside some of his closest friends at a glow-themed bash in Los Angeles on Monday night.

According to TMZ, the event was held at Nightingale Plaza, where guests were served glowing Jell-O shots in glow drink cups surrounded by dancers in vibrant outfits, keeping the energy high all evening long.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

In a video captured of the man of honour, we can see him taking to the stage, rapping along to some tracks and assisting audiences as they sang "Happy Birthday" to him.

Drinks served at the function included the 'Huncho Rita' and the 'Cheat Code,' and patrons were given glowing bracelets, glasses, rings, and sticks to help their outfits match the theme.

Guests in attendance included Q's lyrical collaborators Offset and Takeoff, of course, as well as Travis Scott, and Huncho's rumoured boo – actress Karrueche Tran.

The duo was spotted having a romantic dinner together a few weeks back, and although at the time Tran denied any romantic involvement, the fact that they were spotted vacationing in St. Martin back in January has some convinced otherwise.

In other Quavo news, the "WORKIN ME" recording artist will appear on two tracks from Fivio Foreign's B.I.B.L.E. album, arriving on streamers this Friday – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH this Friday to stream new releases from your favourite artists.

