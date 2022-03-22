Model and actress, Karreuche Tran, and rapper, Quavo, sparked dating rumors in January this year after they were seen together on vacation in St. Martin. This comes as no surprise, as the two had a relationship together back in 2017.

The many different leaked pictures posted to the net of the ex-couple bonding had social media in an uproar. They even began mentioning both of the celebritiesâ most-known exesâ Saweetie and Christ Brown. Thousands of people online were convinced that a new love story was being written.

However, despite claims that the two rekindled their romance, Karreuche shut down those accusations. According to The Shade Room, the model told them herself that they are definitely not together.

This goes along with the claims that Tran made last December on her relationship status. She posted, âCanceling men out of my diet next year,â onto her Instagram story. Following that, she uploaded a video in which she told her followers that she does not hate men, nor is she being done dirty by one. âI just feel that there is so much power in being alone and not being dependent on a man,â she stated.

This comes after her failed three-year relationship with former football player, Victor Cruz.

While Tran has spoken her peace, the Migos rapper has yet to say anything regarding the situation.

Do you believe the two are done for good?

