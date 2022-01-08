Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling.

As Rap Up reports, both the Claws actress and the "Walk It Talk It" rapper have gotten out of high-profile relationships in the last year, with Quavo splitting from "Best Friend" hitmaker Saweetie back in March, and Karrueche ending things with football star Victor Cruz in early 2021.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

They first made headlines a few years back, following the Los Angeles-born 33-year-old's breakup with "With You" singer Chris Brown. In the newly obtained snapshots, they can be seen standing in a group, sporting casual vacation wear.

Elsewhere in the photo dump, a screen recording of an Instagram Live shows Quavo and some friends hanging out as one approaches the camera to flex his watch. Seconds before, sleuths spotted the Games People Play star walking past in the background, which has been enough evidence for fans to assume that things are heating up between the famous duo once again.

"Straight Out The Jungle" the Migos member captioned an Instagram post from earlier today, which shows him hanging out with plenty of exotic creatures.

Before his trip to the island with his rumoured fling, Quavo rang in the new year in Miami with the likes of Kanye West, Diddy, Future, and more – read more about that here.





