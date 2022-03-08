Quavo and Karrueche Tran continue to enjoy each other's company. According to the Daily Mail, the two stars were spotted grabbing dinner together in West Hollywood today, where they attempted to keep a low profile on their date.

The Nice Guy was the venue of choice for their meal out on the town, where they sat on the patio and ate in privacy. The Games People Play actress wore a nearly all-black outfit, throwing in a fun pop of colour with her cream, brown and blue shoes.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Hugging her legs were a pair of leather trousers, which she paired with a square-neck corset top, a long black leather coat, and a crocodile-print handbag, keeping her accessories minimal with some rings and dainty earrings. On her face, the 33-year-old wore a mask, and she kept her long silky hair tied back in a sleek high ponytail.

While Tran left out The Nice Guy's back door, Quavo showed off his double denim fit while leaving out the popular spot's main entrance. The Migos member wore light-wash distressed jeans, a white and pastel marble shirt, and a denim jacket complete with leather sleeves to match his date's look.

Q's accessories consisted of a Fendi belt, some silver chains, grey sunglasses, and a black and grey hat, which he clutched in his hands as he was photographed leaving after his meal.

The actress and recording artist were romantically linked to one another back in 2017 after being spotted together multiple times, but maintained that they were just "good friends." Eventually, Quavo went on to romance Saweetie, and Tran was swept off her feet by NFL player Victor Cruz.

Both couples broke things off in early 2021, and within the first week of 2022, sleuths at The Shade Room noticed that Huncho and the Los Angeles native were seemingly on a vacation together – read more about that here, and take a look at photos from their recent date night here.





