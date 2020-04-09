The death of Pop Smoke remains one of the many low points of 2020, a tragic murder that saw an artist's life ended at the onset of his highly-promising career. In the weeks that followed, many artists reflected on Pop's potential; 50 Cent vowed to help make his first posthumous album one to remember, while collaborators like Quavo and Nav did their part in preserving Pop's memory through Instagram tributes and kind words.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Having previously collaborated with Pop Smoke on Meet The Woo 2's "Shake The Room," which went on to land a video in the wake of his death, Quavo has once again taken to Instagram to share some kind words about the slain rapper. Sharing an image of himself and Pop living it up in luxurious fashion, the Migos rapper took a moment to mourn his "FRIENDS IN HEAVEN." He also encouraged his followers to go listen to "Shake The Room," though some may find the act of listening to Pop Smoke too bittersweet at the moment.

It goes without saying that Pop Smoke would have been a force to be reckoned with, were he still with us. Meet The Woo 2 was already a major step forward for the New York rapper, earning him some massive co-signs in the process. Rest in peace, Pop Smoke -- gone but not forgotten.