Pop Smoke & Quavo Party In Paris In Virgil Abloh-Directed "Shake The Room" Visuals

Pop Smoke and Quavo have the time of their lives visiting Paris in the unstaged visuals for "Shake The Room," directed by Virgil Abloh.

"This video is real life footage," a disclaimer reads at the opening of the "Shake The Room Visuals" video. "This is barely a 'video shoot.'" And it shows, in the best way possible. The short film of sorts, directed by Virgil Abloh as part of his freshly launched Off-White International Rap Video Production Studio, definitely does feel more like a beautifully crafted compilation of footage taken by three friends on their wild trip to Paris. The visuals see Quavo and the late Pop Smoke getting into all kinds of trouble in Paris, partying with new friends at a high-end restaurant, crashing the kitchen of said restaurant, and overall making Paris their bitch. The red wine was flowing, cars were swerving all over the cobblestone streets, and the classic iconography of Paris—namely the ancient architecture, including the Hôtel des Invalides monument—lights up the scene.

The visuals are bittersweet to watch. It's heartwarming to see the late Pop enjoying himself so much, but devastating at the same time knowing he's no longer with us. "Shake The Room" marks Pop's first posthumous music video following his tragic death on February 19th earlier this year. Virgil shared some stills from the non-shoot on Instagram prior to the drop, noting that he'd "texted [Pop Smoke] early 2020 and told him Paris needed his energy for multiple reasons."

RIP Pop Smoke. Check out the visuals for "Shake The Room" and try not to get jealous of their Paris shenanigans.