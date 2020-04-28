Quavo and Saweetie have been together for the last year and a half and they seemingly can't get enough of each other. They're shared some adorable moments over the course of their relationship and, being forced to quarantine together, things could have gone terribly wrong. Thankfully, the opposite appears to have happened as they look to be more connected than ever before.

Sharing a new picture on Instagram, the hip-hop couple looked like the picture of love as Saweetie lit Quavo's blunt, looking affectionately in his eyes.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"My Flame," wrote Quavo as his caption. Saweetie added some more context, suggesting that they had a special few days together.

"I Love you baby!!!! Thank you for this weekend, now we back to work," commented the Icy Girl.

You know those annoying people who post those "get you a man/woman who looks at you the way he/she looks at me" pictures? That's the way Saweetie is looking at Quavo and we can't get enough of it.

Earlier this month, Quavo celebrated his birthday with some help from Saweetie, who has promised some new music on the horizon. Quavo is also prepping the fans for new releases from the Migos, previously announcing a quarantine mixtape from himself, Offset, and Takeoff.