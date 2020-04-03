Quavo was one lucky birthday boy this year. The now 29-year-old spent his special day with his girlfriend, Saweetie, who shared a spicy set of photos of the two of them along with a belated birthday message on Instagram. Although the Migo was born on April 2nd, Saweetie only just publicly wished him a happy birthday on Friday (April 3rd) with an IG post. "Happy birthday baby keep shining !!!" she wrote. "So proud of u!! Love u for life."

In the first photo, Saweetie, rocking some braids and a pair of tie-dye pants, looks back at Quavo while sitting on his lap. She even appears to be wearing a T-shirt with a photo of her boo as a child on it, while present-day Quavo looks like he's on cloud nine with his hands in the air. The next photo shows the two of them locking eyes with each other in a more intimate moment, as Saweetie has her legs wrapped around his waist. In the comments, Saweetie explained the reason for her delayed wishes, writing, “I was hosting QuaDay on live yesterday so don’t come for my late post.”

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

By "QuaDay," the Icy Grl is of course referring to her boyfriend's live-streamed rager. Since nobody can leave their houses, Quavo decided to host a virtual birthday party via Instagram live, inviting all of his fans to join him in celebrating another lap around the sun. Despite promising earlier this week that he'd be previewing new music during his birthday bash, no such thing occurred, and according to those who "attended," the quality of the streaming session was quite subpar. It looks like Quavo didn't let the less-than-successful birthday festivities get in the way of him enjoying himself, though. Besides thanking his girl for her lovely words by commenting, "Love u 1000x," on her post, he put together a compilation of all the birthday messages he received this year. "Huncho Birthday Wishes!" he wrote on the IG post. "Thanks To All These Beautiful Ppl. ThankYOU This One Touched Me!!!"

Happy belated, Huncho!

[Via]