Now that her biggest hit, "My Type," has gone multi-platinum, Saweetie decided it was time to drop some new "pretty b*tch music" for her fans. If there's any female rapper leading the "pretty b*tch music" movement, it's Saweetie. Not only is she undeniably gorgeous and, indeed, making music, her songs often reflect the notion that she's a baddie and she knows it. While "My Type" was more focused on illustrating her ideal man, she does drop some bars about how she reigns superior over less attractive women, admitting that she "can see why all these basic hoes pissed." Soon after it dropped last June, "My Type" quickly became a summer anthem for Icy Grls everywhere, and now, it's officially reached two million units, receiving the 2x-platinum RIAA certification.

Saweetie celebrated her incredible feat on Instagram by posting a screenshot of the official multi-platinum announcement. "I KNOW DAS RiiiiiiiGHT !!!!!!" she wrote in the caption. "This is amazing thank you icy ganggg. MY TYPE created so many fun memories last summer and I’m ready to make some new ones w this PRETTY B*TCH MUSiC !! New music on the way ... stay tuned... & tap in."

Earlier this month, Saweetie teased one of her unreleased songs that she also referred to as "pretty b*tch music." She posted a clip on Instagram of herself clutching a glass of wine while she mouthed along to the words in the snippet. Even if coronavirus cancels the sunny season this year, Saweetie is making sure the girls have something fun to jam to indoors for the summer.

[Via]